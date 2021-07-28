Emergency Rule: New lake trout regulations for Lake Michigan and Green Bay

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has enacted an emergency rule for harvesting lake trout for Lake Michigan and Green Bay.

According to a release, the old regulations consisted of a daily bag limit of two lake trout and a season running from March to October.

The new emergency rule says the season will be open year-round for waters of Lake Michigan, Lake Michigan tributaries, Green Bay, and major Green Bay tributaries, and have a daily bag limit of five trout or salmon, but all five may be lake trout.

DNR says this bag limit will also apply to all tributary streams, rivers, and ditches to Green Bay upstream to the first dam or lake.

However, staff says the regular fishing season dates, from the first Saturday in May to the first Sunday in March, will remain in place. The Mid-Lake Reef Complex will also remain closed to lake trout fishing.

Why is this happening?

DNR says this change will provide additional fishing opportunities for anglers and charter businesses while maintaining a balance between lake trout, Chinook salmon, and their shared alewife prey base.

How long will this continue?

This new rule may become permanent. The DNR says they are working on a permanent rule to continue these changes into the future.

Learn more about Lake Michigan fisheries management here.