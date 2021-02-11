FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Emergency training scheduled for Fox River Mall on Sunday, Feb. 14

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Outagamie County Sheriff office _n_1528984734112.png.jpg

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team will be holding their annual training at the Fox River Mall this year.

According to a release, the training program is scheduled to happen on Sunday, Feb. 14, after the mall closes.

Deputies say their training has happened annually for several years and was actually scheduled before the mall shooting that happened on Jan. 31.

While the active training will happen after closing hours with all employees and shoppers having left the building, deputies say there will be officers and police cars at the mall before the mall fully closes.

The Outagamie County Emergency Response Team consists of officers from multiple agencies with the County, and squads from all agencies may be present.

Authorities explain how this training is critical to maintain the officers’ familiarity with the Fox River Mall complex and to plan for their effective response to critical events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

New Normal: PA announcers bring sense of normalcy during unusual season

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet