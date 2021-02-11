Emergency training scheduled for Fox River Mall on Sunday, Feb. 14

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team will be holding their annual training at the Fox River Mall this year.

According to a release, the training program is scheduled to happen on Sunday, Feb. 14, after the mall closes.

Deputies say their training has happened annually for several years and was actually scheduled before the mall shooting that happened on Jan. 31.

While the active training will happen after closing hours with all employees and shoppers having left the building, deputies say there will be officers and police cars at the mall before the mall fully closes.

The Outagamie County Emergency Response Team consists of officers from multiple agencies with the County, and squads from all agencies may be present.

Authorities explain how this training is critical to maintain the officers’ familiarity with the Fox River Mall complex and to plan for their effective response to critical events.