OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A valve that controls water service to a property on High Avenue in Oshkosh has failed, leading to an emergency repair.

Officials say that the property, 1118 High Avenue, is also part of an area that is being used as a detour route for Algoma Boulevard, which is being reconstructed.

The City of Oshkosh states that High Avenue may need to be restricted to one lane in order to maintain a safe working environment for crews who are repairing the valve.

The repair is expected to take six hours to complete.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and to stay alert if they are traveling near the location.

