DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Fire & Rescue alongside the De Pere Police Department took part in an ‘Every 15 Minutes’ simulation for local high school students on Wednesday.

‘Every 15 Minutes,’ is a program that puts on a real-life simulation without the real-life consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Every 15 minutes, someone in the United States dies from an alcohol-related traffic accident.

De Pere Fire and Rescue work on putting someone on a stretcher.

Grim Reaper watches over carefully as police organize the scene.

Police put the drunk driver in handcuffs

De Pere Fire & Rescue stablize someone on a stretcher as high school students look on.

De Pere Fire and Rescue bringing the stretcher to the scene of the crash.

De Pere Police Department talks to students about the consequences from driving under the influence.

Local high school students look on during the 15 Minutes Program simulation.

De Pere Police Department order a hearse where to proceed.

Workers load the “deceased” body into the hearse.

The idea behind the emotionally-charged simulation is to challenge those watching to think about the safety and responsibility of making mature decisions when lives are involved.

The simulation takes you through various scenes such as the ‘Grim Reaper’ appearing at the vehicle, the driver under the influence being arrested, and loading a body into a hearse.

The event was made possible through a collaboration between school districts, rescue workers, police officers, coroners, parents, and many others contributing.

For more information on the Every 15 Minutes Program, click here.