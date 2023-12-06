GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Grand Chute were sent to Konz Wood Products after an employee was reportedly involved in an industrial accident.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, on December 5 around 3:40 a.m., authorities were sent to Konz Wood Products for a report of an injured man who was unresponsive. The man was reportedly in the manufacturing part of the business.

Officials say that the man was not entrapped or entangled in any machinery. The man was sent to a hospital and was described as in ‘critical condition’. There were no details on the current status of the man.

The release did call it an industrial accident and that the man was an employee.

The Grand Chute Fire Department released no other information about the person or the incident. OSHA is reportedly reviewing the incident.

No additional information was provided.