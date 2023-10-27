JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Staff members at a Goodwill in Wisconsin had quite the scare on Friday after an employee discovered ammunition and what appeared to be an explosive device while inventorying donated items.

The Janesville Police Department immediately responded to the Goodwill located at 2003 Holiday Drive in the City of Janesville to help evacuate the store and nearby businesses.

The Dane County Bomb Squad was also called to the scene to help handle the incident safely.

Bomb Technicians determined the suspicious explosive device was a live Cluster Bomblet. The device was collected and will be destroyed.

The Janesville Police Department is still working to identify the resident who included ammunition and the explosive device in their donation at Goodwill.

No further details were provided.