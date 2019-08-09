Employees at McDonald’s in Pulaski pool money to buy co-worker a car

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) The kindness of co-workers has made life a bit easier for one Green Bay woman. Kris Schuller reports they recently gave her a gift, because they felt it was the right thing to do.

Inside this McDonald’s in Pulaski – a hard working crew of employees who watch out for each other.

“You just grow really close to the people who you’re working with,” said Izzy Berg.

Who support a co-worker should they need some help.

“We always kind of have each other’s back,” said another employee.

But last week these teens went many extra miles to help change the life of one of their own. Giving Shannon Marie Shields the gift of reliable transportation at a time when she needed it the most.

“I don’t think I could ask for better co- workers, they are amazing,” said Shields.

Last week ten of Shields co-workers rolled through the drive thru one night in a new used car. They bought it for her to replace her existing vehicle, which everyone says was draining her bank account dry.

“She broke down and went to bring it to get fixed, she didn’t have enough money to get it fixed,” said Berg.

“I was spending about $70 to $100 a week on antifreeze because it was leaking,” Shields said.

The plan hatched just a few days prior.

“They just decided to buy her a car and get it for her,” said Restaurant Manager Jill Copper Smith.

After the group gathered together $500 to help change her life.

“There was really no thought about it, we love her, we’re going to get her that car,” said Berg.

“Because we love her – she’s one of my favorite managers,” said another co-worker.

“I’m very proud of them, that’s just awesome that they would think something like that, to do something like that for someone that they care about,” Smith said.

An act of kindness Shields never expected – but one that her co-workers say she richly deserved.

“They’re like the best co-workers anyone could ask for really,” Shields said.