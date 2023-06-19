GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The construction worker that was injured while working at Lambeau Field died over the weekend, according to Mavid Construction.

According to a release from Mavid Construction, on June 17 its employee that was critically injured while working at Lambeau Field died. On June 15, the carpenter was critically injured and needed to be rescued while working at Lambeau Field.

The company says that the employee was a second-generation employee and worked alongside his father and brother at Mavid Construction. In the release, Mavid says its main concern is the well-being of the employee’s family and those who were on the project site.

Our main concern is for the well-being of our employee’s family, our team members who were on the project site, and our entire team who worked with this employee. His decision to be an organ donor will save many lives. Zoar Fulwilder, Owner of Mavid Construction

The company also thanked the emergency rescue team, responders from the Green Bay fire and Police departments as well as the doctors and nurses at the hospital.

Miron Construction released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members, and others who have been impacted by this tragedy. Miron Construction

Miron Construction went on to add that the project site will remain open and operational.

Although the investigation is ongoing and will be for the foreseeable future, the project site remains open and operational. We assembled the entire crew for a team Stand Down briefing late this morning to share status updates from the incident and to offer support and resources. Miron Construction

The Green Bay Packers also released a statement about the incident:

The Green Bay Packers organization extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the Mavid Construction employee who succumbed Saturday to the injuries he suffered on Thursday. Our thoughts are with those impacted during this difficult time. Green Bay Packers

There was no additional information provided.