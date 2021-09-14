Employers in Green Bay’s hospitality industry look to fill hundreds of jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — “This is Green Bay’s time to shine,” Nick Meisner, V.P. of Marketing & Communications for Discover Green Bay said. “Packers season is when we have that opportunity to have that spotlight on our area, and to get these roles filled is really important so the visitors that are in town have a really great experience.”

15 employers, representing all areas of the hospitality industry in Green Bay came together Tuesday in hopes of filling those roles.

It’s a task that’s become more difficult over the past year or so.

“You would post, let’s say a front-office position, and before the end of the weekend, you would have 15-20 candidates,” Megan Reimer, Dir. of Human Resources for Hyatt Regency Green Bay said of the job market about a year and a half ago. “Now we’re lucky to get two candidates over a week’s span of time.”

They’ve got a lot of jobs to fill.

“At least 20 food and beverage colleagues: between culinary, serving, bartending; probably about 10 room attendants for our housekeeping team; we also do have two management positions available,” Reimer said.

Hans Schultz, Corporate Human Resources Manager for the Bar Group, told Local 5 that his company is also looking to fill many positions.

“I would say among our eight locations we’re looking for 100-plus employees,” he said. “We’re talking everybody from the front of the house: so servers, bartenders, and then certainly the back of the house too: kitchen, line cooks, prep cooks.”

The hospitality industry, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is looking to get back up fully staffed.

“Our hospitality partners have done a great job in kind of sliding their resources around to make sure that the experience is great,” Meisner said, “but they need all the help they can get right now.”