Emu in Waushara Co. recovering after being shot by sheriff’s deputy

WAUSHARA CO., Wis. (WFRV) — Charli, an emu in Waushara County, is recovering after reportedly getting shot by a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities recently received multiple reports of an emu on the loose. When they found the bird, it was with a member of an animal sanctuary, who claimed others were bringing supplies to take it home.

However, a woman claiming to be a friend of Charli’s owner advised the deputy to shoot it since it could attack if officials tried to capture it.

After Charli was shot twice, members of the sanctuary brought it to the UW-Madison animal hospital, where it is now recovering.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the incident.