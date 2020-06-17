Enchanted Florist hosting BBQ bouquet classes ahead of Father’s Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Father’s Day is just around the corner and what better gift to give dad than something you’ve made yourself?

The Enchanted Florist are going to be hosting a class that will teach you to put together an arrangement featuring one bottle of barbecue sauce, barbecue rub as well as three maple bacon cupcakes made by local cupcake shop Cupcake Couture. Classes will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 6-7 p.m. There will also be a limit of four customers per class to maintain in person social distancing.

#FathersDay is coming up this Sunday and what dad wouldn’t appreciate a little BBQ in his bouquet?



The Enchanted Florist will be hosting a series of ‘BBQ Bouquet Classes’ this week, teaching you to put together an arrangement featuring a few hidden extras. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/f9hOQH1KdD — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) June 17, 2020

Those interested in signing up for the class are asked to reserve a spot at least 24 hours in advance. You can find more information on their website right here as well as by heading over to their Facebook page.