GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Enchanted Florist hosting BBQ bouquet classes ahead of Father’s Day

Local News

Classes taking place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 6-7 p.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Father’s Day is just around the corner and what better gift to give dad than something you’ve made yourself?

The Enchanted Florist are going to be hosting a class that will teach you to put together an arrangement featuring one bottle of barbecue sauce, barbecue rub as well as three maple bacon cupcakes made by local cupcake shop Cupcake Couture. Classes will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 6-7 p.m. There will also be a limit of four customers per class to maintain in person social distancing.

Those interested in signing up for the class are asked to reserve a spot at least 24 hours in advance. You can find more information on their website right here as well as by heading over to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"