Encompass Early Education and Care helps essential workers during pandemic

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) For a century Encompass Early Education and Care has been nurturing children in Northeast Wisconsin and during this pandemic, Sue Vincent says their work continues.

“Keeping both our staff, children and families feeling safe, secure and managing through all of it,” said Vincent, executive director of Encompass.

Encompass is in operation because it’s considered an essential service – critical for essential workers.

“Our doctors, nurses and such, those working on our grocery stores, those transporting our goods and services,” she said.

Exempt from the state’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, an order enacted by the governor to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We’re just trying, probably like a lot of businesses, just trying to manage through all the changes, new requirements, expectations,” Vincent said.

Caring for hundreds of children each day, Encompass keeps facilities clean and kids in their care safe, following guidelines issued by the Department of Children and Families.

“We ask all of our staff to check their temperatures in the morning before coming in, we also check all children’s temperatures during the morning and throughout the day,” she said.

Adjustments have been made like putting the Foster Grandparents program on hold due to Covid-19’s increased risk to older populations.

“We asked our seniors to remain at home and they are on paid leave,” she said.

And Encompass has become more flexible for families in terms of enrollment.

“Most have gone down to drop in status, so they are only paying for care if and when they need it,” Vincent said.

It’s a commitment to care in these troubled times, that Vincent says all families can rely on when away from their children in the age of Covid-19.

“We’re always here to provide the highest quality care for our children and families. We’ll work our way through all of this together,” said Vincent.

Vincent says enrollment numbers are down significantly because more parents are working from home.