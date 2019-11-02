Encompass looking to secure future through ‘For The Children’ campaign

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) A Brown County nonprofit that helps shape the lives of children is asking for your help. Encompass is looking to secure the future through a $5 million fundraising campaign.

At Encompass Early Education and Care a milestone is being marked.

“We have raised $2.5 million, halfway to our $5 million goal,” said Tracy Arndt, Encompass’ community development director.

For a fundraising campaign aimed at enriching the lives of children and families for decades to come.

“Encompass does so much to care for those children, to provide a safe environment for them to let them know they are loved,” said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske.

“This campaign really sets the groundwork for being able to do that for another 100 years,” said Sue Vincent, Encompass executive director.

Since 1919 Encompass has been providing care and early education to kids in Brown County. The ‘For the Children’ campaign has multiple goals; elevating classroom experiences, enhancing support for teachers and expanding affordability for families.

“This campaign is really going to help us to continue to support families who maybe couldn’t afford to attend Encompass, be able to make sure their children receive their care under our roof,” Vincent said.

With seven centers Encompass cares for 800 kids a day between the ages of 6 weeks and 12 years old. But they also try to help entire families. Encompass Board President Laura Mossakowski says she and her siblings came here as her mom fought to get out of an abusive marriage.

“They gave us warmth, comfort, stability, food and everything we needed, as well as encouraging my Mom to go to school and get a sustainable job so her lifestyle could be sustainable,” said Mossakowski.

“It’s an easy story to tell and one that people are really eager to support,” Vincent said.

And if you feel the same Encompass would appreciate your financial support – for the children.