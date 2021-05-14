Encouraging Wisconsin COVID-19 trends as CDC updates its masking guidelines

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Our state’s COVID-19 average is trending downward on the heels of the CDC updated its guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask.

Wisconsin’s new confirmed COVID-19 rates are trending down from 662 cases on May 7th to 444 as of May 14.

Health officials say this drop is proof that vaccine works and why they support the CDC lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton’s Health Officer says, “I think it’s really following the science that in the clinical trials we saw that the vaccine was effective in preventing disease.”

Bonnie Kolbe, Calumet County’s Health Officer says, “I think it gives an incentive for people to become fully vaccinated.”

Now that some people can go without a mask health officials say they’re left with a bigger problem.

Kolbe says, “It’s is very difficult to determine who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated. So it makes it a little difficult to enforce things on that end.”

Local health officials say they’re now focused on residents who haven’t gotten the shot.

Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive says, “We’re seeing right now that unfortunately that vaccination rates are plateauing and we’re also seeing that we are not close to herd immunity. So, vaccinate as soon as you can because we know that that is the solution.”