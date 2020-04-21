Closings
End in sight for the Fox River Cleanup project after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- It has taken 12-years, but there is an end in sight for the Fox River clean up project.

The Fox River Cleanup Project is being conducted by the Lower Fox River Remediation Company. Over the last several years of the cleanup effort, 5.9 million cubic yards of sediment has been dredged from the river, producing nearly 3.3 million tons of material that has been hauled away to a landfill. In addition to all of that, there are 880 acres of river bottom that have been capped or sand covered.

Scott Stein, Fox River Cleanup spokesman tells local 5, “The project is underway once again for this year, but only for the next several weeks, probably a couple of months.” Currently the focus is on the area of the Fox River that is in Downtown Green Bay near the Main Street Bridge.

The last leg of this project is expected to be completed by the end of June. If you are going to be on the water, use extreme caution near the barges and other equipment that is in use. For additional information visit http://www.foxrivercleanup.com

