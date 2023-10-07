FENNIMORE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the world’s largest manufacturers of batteries has announced the permanent closure of its facility in southwestern Wisconsin, resulting in over 170 employees being laid off.

According to a letter sent by Energizer to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the entire Fennimore, Wisconsin, facility will be closing, and all 172 employees will be laid off.

The facility, located on Rayovac Court, is expected to fully end operations in September 2024, officials with Energizer say. However, layoffs are expected to begin on December 1.

All affected employees are aware of the plant closure and that their eventual separation from employment will be permanent. Affected employees will receive individual written notices that comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (“WARN Act”) and the Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff Laws at least 60 days before they are separated. Energizer

The letter noted that a significant portion of the facilities employees are represented by Teamsters Local 695 and they do have bumping rights pursuant to their collective bargaining agreement.

No other information was provided.