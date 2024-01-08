PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – Corporate officials at Energizer, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of batteries, have announced their intentions to close one of their facilities in south-central Wisconsin.

According to a letter submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Energizer’s facility located at 2851 Portage Road in the city of Portage will be closing down, subsequently laying off 135 employees who work at the plant.

The letter from Energizer states that all affected employees are aware of the plant closure, and their eventual separation from employment will be permanent.

The first wave of layoffs is expected to happen on March 5. Additional separations are expected to occur in the following months until the plant ceases operations in December.

The letter states that a significant portion of employees are represented by Teamsters Local 695, and they do not have bumping rights under their collective bargaining agreement but may exercise seniority rights to seek another open bargaining unit position for which they are qualified.

Employees, not members of the bargaining unit, do not have bumping rights. As a result of this closure, those employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions.

The layoff notices the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development receives do not represent a complete list of potential or actual layoffs in the state. Written notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is not required for all layoffs.

Additionally, the number of workers ultimately laid off may differ from the number provided in the written notice for various reasons, and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development may not receive notification of the change.