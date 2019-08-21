Energy Star thermostat recommendations spark debate

(WFRV) — A federal program recommends people keep their homes between 78 and 85 degrees – and people on social media have some thoughts.

YOUR TURN: New recommendations from the government say your home should be set to 78 degrees in the summer and turned up… Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

CNN reports the guidelines are provided by Energy Star, a government-backed program to promote energy efficiency.

The recommended settings vary based on the time of day – 78 degrees when you wake up, 85 degrees during the day, 82 degrees when you’re sleeping.

Energy Star says homeowners can save about $180 each year with a properly-set, programmable thermostat.

Some groups, such as the National Sleep Foundation, say keeping a room around 65 degrees makes for the best sleep.

