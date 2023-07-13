COLOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been a tough 72 hours for all those impacted by the wildfire in Waushara County, but if there’s a silver lining it’s the neighbor-helping-neighbor stories that have popped up throughout the week.

One of those groups helping out their neighbors is the people at the Wisconsin Operating Engineers training center in Coloma. The group provides training and certifications for people interested in operating heavy machinery like bulldozers or cranes.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, officials with the Wisconsin Operating Engineers said they received word that there was a wildfire in the area. An hour later, law enforcement officials were asking them to evacuate their property.

Many of the engineers decided to join the fire-suppression efforts with the firefighters and DNR officials. They fired up their bulldozers and a water truck and spread out throughout the community to fight the fire.

“We were sent south there to make firebreaks so the DNR could get vehicles down there back to the origin of the fire,” said Kip Gutke.

“To me it was very important to get it stopped, just to keep everybody safe and our guys safe,” said Boy Cayer.

At around 4 p.m., the engineers said they got a call that the wildfire had jumped the highway and was now threatening their training facility. Security cam footage obtained by Local Five News showed flames and thick smoke burning just feet away from some of the buildings on campus.

“The fire was very intense and if you watch our footage it was pretty amazing to see how high the fire was in the air,” said Gutke.

The Wisconsin Operating Engineer staff spent about five hours fighting the fire on their property. They eventually contained it but many of the guys stayed around all night to make sure that the fire didn’t reignite and to extinguish hot spots.

“They don’t have a lot of quit in them so they just began fighting and fighting,” said Dan Sperberg who is the director of training and vice president of the Wisconsin Operating Engineers training facility in Coloma.

“Small town USA out here, everybody looks out for everybody else,” said Cayer.

The fire didn’t damage any part of the operating engineers’ training facilities or equipment. Most of the engineers who helped fight the fire had no formal firefighter training.

“I could never be more proud of my staff watching them put themselves in a little bit of harm to put out a fire,” said Sperberg.