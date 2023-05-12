GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges, including stalking, after allegedly threatening members of a woman’s family to try to get her to recant a statement.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 50-year-old Brian Reseburg is facing nine charges after allegedly sending threatening messages to multiple people. On January 4, 2023, an officer was sent to take a harassment complaint.

The complaint was reportedly related to an incident that happened back in August 2019. The incident involved a woman contacting the police following a physical disturbance between the woman and Reseburg.

The complaint states that four firearms were seized from the residence. The woman reportedly told officers that the guns were Reseburg’s.

The criminal complaint alleges that Reseburg has been sending threatening text messages and calls to try to get the woman to recant her statement and say the guns were hers.

These messages were allegedly sent to multiple family members of the woman.

Some of the messages were received via text messages as well as Facebook messages. One of the messages reportedly said ‘Enjoy the next few hours of your life’.

Multiple family members reportedly received messages believed to come from Reseburg. Daughters, nieces, sisters and brothers were some that allegedly received messages.

On May 10, officers spoke with Reseburg about the allegations. He reportedly told authorities ‘It hasn’t been me.’ He also denied even having a Facebook account.

After a couple of questions from authorities, Reseburg ‘loudly’ said he was set up about the incident back in 2019, and the guns were hers. He then reportedly said he has nothing more to say and advised the officers who his attorney’s name is.

Also on May 10, officers met with a 14-year-old who was reportedly getting messages from Reseburg. The phone number that was sending the calls and messages to the teenager was reportedly associated with a number that Reseburg provided during his booking process.

When the police called the number, it was answered by someone who said she was Reseburg’s girlfriend. She said it was Reseburg’s phone but she was holding onto it since he was arrested.

Authorities also talked to a 19-year-old who was getting messages allegedly from Reseburg. This teenager provided police with conversations from Reseburg that were threatening in nature.

Reseburg is charged with the following:

Felony Intimidation of a Victim, Domestic Abuse Assessments Felony Up to ten years in prison

Felony Intimidation of a Victim, Domestic Abuse Assessments Felony Up to ten years in prison

Battery, Domestic Abuse Assessments Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Assessments Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison

Stalking – Victim Under Age 18 Felony Up to six years in prison

Stalking, Domestic Abuse Assessments Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Stalking Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Felony Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison



Court records show that Reseburg was in court on May 11, and had his cash bond set at $100,000. Reseburg is scheduled to be back in court on May 19 for his preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.