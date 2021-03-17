Ennis Pub in De Pere is among local bars welcoming back patrons for St. Patrick’s Day

DE PERE, Wisc., (WFR) – This St. Patrick’s Day marked the return for in-person celebrations at bars and restaurants in Northeast Wisconsin after the Covid-19 Pandemic shut down everything last year.

One of the most authentic Irish pubs is the Ennis Inn Hotel and Pub at 201 James Street in De Pere.

It’s the namesake of the real Town of Ennis in County Clare, Ireland.

Every detail is authentically Irish, including owner “Rip” O’Dwanny’s recitation of poet William Butler Yeats or when he belts out the beloved song “Kevin Barry.”

“Just about everyone I know over there has a relative here,” O’Dwanny told Local Five News. “So, they’re very well connected with America.”

O’Dwanny has taken tourists to Ireland for decades and counts 179 trips to the Emerald Isle in his 80 years.

“This is the longest period of time that I haven’t been in Ireland,” O’Dwanny added. “I haven’t been there since last March. It’s been a long long time.”

O’Dwanny hopes to be able to take folks back to Ennis, Ireland soon.

In the meantime, he offers his pub as the next best thing to being there!