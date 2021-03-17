GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ennis Pub in De Pere is among local bars welcoming back patrons for St. Patrick’s Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wisc., (WFR) – This St. Patrick’s Day marked the return for in-person celebrations at bars and restaurants in Northeast Wisconsin after the Covid-19 Pandemic shut down everything last year.

One of the most authentic Irish pubs is the Ennis Inn Hotel and Pub at 201 James Street in De Pere.

It’s the namesake of the real Town of Ennis in County Clare, Ireland.

Every detail is authentically Irish, including owner “Rip” O’Dwanny’s recitation of poet William Butler Yeats or when he belts out the beloved song “Kevin Barry.”

“Just about everyone I know over there has a relative here,” O’Dwanny told Local Five News. “So, they’re very well connected with America.”

O’Dwanny has taken tourists to Ireland for decades and counts 179 trips to the Emerald Isle in his 80 years.

“This is the longest period of time that I haven’t been in Ireland,” O’Dwanny added. “I haven’t been there since last March. It’s been a long long time.”

O’Dwanny hopes to be able to take folks back to Ennis, Ireland soon.

In the meantime, he offers his pub as the next best thing to being there!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Synergy helps athletes deal with double the sports workload

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra