WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire and police officials in Waukesha say that an error in a dispatch system caused a delay in response to a fire at a multi-family residence that killed one and injured four.

According to officials, on March 8 around 1:30 a.m., crews responded to 1211 Lambeth Road for a reported fire. When they arrived they found a fire on the first floor of a four-unit multi-family residence.

Two people reportedly jumped from the second-story windows. In total five people were treated and transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Authorities later released an update saying that a 50-year-old man died. The following information was released about the other residents of the building:

Woman in her 50s remains in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries

Woman in her 20s remains in the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries

Man in his 20s remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Man in his late 20s remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Four other residents were in the building at the time of the fire, and they were unhurt Two adults and two children



It is believed that the fire did not start from criminal origins, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said they learned that there was an issue in the Computer Aided Dispatch system, which reportedly activates the automatic fire alerting system. This software reportedly did not alert the fire stations as designed.

The stations had to be alerted manually by a member of the City of Waukesha Communications Center.

Crews arrived on scene ten minutes forty-seven seconds from the time the first call was received at the City of Waukesha Dispatch Center.

We are comprehensively exploring every aspect of the response to this tragedy in detail from the time the call was taken until all the responding units arrived on scene. We are doing everything in our power to determine the cause of any delays to ensure that it does not happen again. Waukesha Police Department

