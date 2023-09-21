ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Environmental activist and trailblazer Erin Brockovich made a visit to the Resch Center to speak the Women’s Fund’s Power of the Purse event.

It was about 30 years ago when a single mother without a degree made it her mission to help a small town facing a water crisis. Since then, has been involved with many environmental projects worldwide, fighting for access to clean water and proving anyone can make a difference if they put their mind to it.

Brockovich says, “Many women often times feel that they’re not fitting a role that somebody else says you should or shouldn’t do. We share something in common and that is a voice that can often times because of noise, tell us you can’t, you’re not the right person. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay raises millions of dollars for women-led organizations across Northeast Wisconsin, a mission Brockovich says resonates with her.

“It will be a mom who finds that courage and rises up to say, ‘Nope. I don’t believe that. This isn’t right, and I’m getting involved.’ That exists right here with the Women’s Fund,” Brockovich says.

The advocate became a household name after Julia Roberts player her in the 2000 film ‘Erin Brockovich’. Brockovich says she is still shocked by the reach her story has to this day.

“All I was doing was what I knew I needed to do and a community needed help and the environment was screaming at me it was in trouble, so I took the tools I learned as a kid and I gave it my best shot,” Brockovich says.

She also has a new book called ‘Superman’s Not Coming’ about what the everyday person can do to help the water crisis. It is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.