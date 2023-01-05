PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given an update regarding the butter spill that resulted from a fire at the Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) facility in central Wisconsin.

DNR staff report that around 20 gallons of butter entered the adjacent canal through a storm sewer. Absorbent booms were deployed in the canal to contain the discharged material, and the butter has since been removed.

Storm sewers are currently clear due to the volume of fire suppression water that flushed through them during the firefighting efforts.

Most of the butter that left the facility through the sanitary sewer and traveled to the wastewater treatment plant. Staff with the wastewater treatment plant have been clearing butter out of the plant since the incident.

So far, environmental impacts are reportedly minimal. However, authorities are continuing to investigate this incident.

No additional details were provided.