EPA and Rep. Gallagher announce completion of Fox River Superfund Site

The project involved over two decades of cleanup.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Rep. Mike Gallagher made an announcement regarding the completion of the Fox River Superfund Site today.

The cleanup project took more than two decades to finish. The efforts have removed more than 6 million cubic yards of PCB-contaminated sediment in the Lower Fox River.

This is a result of a $1 billion investment by the EPA, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and companies deemed responsible for contamination.

The announcement comes after Gallagher joined EPA officials in touring the progress made at both the superfund site and the Cat Island Restoration Project.

“The Fox River Superfund Site and Cat Island Restoration Project demonstrate that smart investments and sustained commitment to our waterways can have a tremendous impact on the health of our community,” said Rep. Gallagher.

“It was great to celebrate the completion of one of the largest Superfund river sediment cleanup projects ever completed in the United States with Congressman Gallagher along the Fox River. This is a major milestone for Green Bay and for Wisconsin,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The Fox River Superfund Site is one of the largest Superfund sediment projects ever completed in the United States.

The cleanup included 275 acres of capping and 780 acres of sand spreading throughout the river to reduce PCB contamination.

Long-term monitoring, which will include studying fish tissue, water, and sediment for PCB concentrations, will be done along the entire river by Georgia-Pacific and Glatfelter.

All of this work will be done under EPA and DNR oversight.