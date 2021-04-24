EPA awards Great Lakes grants to Central Michigan, Clarkson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The shore of Lake Superior in Marquette, Michigan.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants to Central Michigan University and Clarkson University to continue monitoring coastal wetlands and fish contaminants throughout the Great Lakes basin.

Central Michigan will receive $10 million to monitor approximately 1,000 wetlands. The money will help the school monitor the health and trends in plant, invertebrate, amphibian, fish, and bird communities as well as water quality.

Clarkson in Potsdam, New York, will get about $6 million to monitor contaminants in top predator fish in the Great Lakes. The research will evaluate trends in contaminant concentrations in fish and assess changes in contaminant transfer through the food web.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale