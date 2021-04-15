Epic Event Center hosts first concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amidst the pandemic, many music fans have missed out on live music. The Epic Event Center is looking to bring that element back by opening its doors for their first concert.

The entertainment and music venue has been five years in the making. Owner, Mark Skogen has worked with a team of professionals to help create one of the only concert venues in the Green Bay area.

The staff has found ways to bring back live music while also keeping everyone safe. The Epic Event Center has created pods. Each pod can hold up to 6 people and is spaced out to keep social distancing guidelines in place. The venue says it was important to bring entertainment back into the area. The venue has a max capacity of 2,100 but, they are limiting their audiences to around 400 people.

Skogan says the venue is working to bring in more acts to the area, but many artists are not touring because of the pandemic. However, they are looking forward to a busy summer.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.