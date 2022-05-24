ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The “Taco and Margarita Fest” is headed to Ashwaubenon in June, but the event that happens nationwide has brought some controversy along with it.

It’s billed as one of the nation’s best festivals in the country, but it has also left a sour taste in the mouth of many people who have gone to past events all over the U.S.

“We are aware of some other events that have gone on across the country, and as a result of that, we have not just dotted ‘I’s and crossed t’s, with the organization that we’re working with,” said Ryan Vander Sanden with Epic Event Center.

Those issues have included things like food trucks never showing up, to those that do and not enough food to go around.

The center says what helps set this apart from previous events is the use of its parking lot along with all that’s already inside.

“At the end of the day, we are the bar. At the end of the day, we have our own vendors coming, at the end of the day, it’s our parking lot,” said Vander Sanden.

Vander Sanden said the events center has worked out a lot of the details with the event’s organizer where there have been problems in the past, including ticketing.

“100 percent of the ticketing is filtered right through our ticket site, the same place where people have been buying their Ice Cube and Stone Temple Pilots tickets,” he said.

The group remains confident should something go awry Epic Event Center is ready.

“We are kind of making sure that no matter what happens, this event is going to happen. We’ve got full support of the city, we’ve got full support of our neighbors and the businesses that surround us, we’re excited for a really cool event,” added Vander Sanden.

Local 5 reached out to the nationwide organizer of the event. They have not returned our emails or calls for comment.

TICKET INFORMATION

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Tickets are $12. Kids 12 and under are free. VIP tickets are also available for $49 and include two margaritas, a t-shirt, and admission at 11 a.m.

To buy your tickets, which are still available, you can do so online. More details about the event, including music and wrestling, can be found on the Facebook event page.