EpiPen Shortage a Cause for Concern as the School Year Approaches

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Adel's family learned she has an anaphylaxis condition when she was just nine months old.

"Within about five minutes, you couldn't see her features, she was completely swollen and gasping for air," her mother, Kara Schneider remembers.

Adel is now getting ready to start the fifth grade, but for students with allergies, getting ready for school is not as easy as buying new clothes and note books.

Kara says they have not been able to fulfill Adel's new EpiPen prescription, as the producer, Mylan has slowed production of the life-saving device.

"We've been waiting to get it for over a month," Kara told Local 5.

EpiPens provide an injection of Epinephrine, and are used when a person enters anaphylactic shock, and the current shortage is a concern for parents like Kara as the school year begins.

"It's critical that schools have that epinephrine available,"Kara said.

That's because some children have an anaphylactic reaction for the first time while at school.

Back in 2015, Kara, Adel, and the rest of their family were on hand as Governor Scott Walker signed a bill into law allowing Wisconsin schools to stock epinephrine auto-injectors.

But schools still need to find their own funds to purchase the medication.

"And EpiPens are expensive," Adel explained.

To do their part, even in the middle of a dangerous shortage, Adel's family has given her school permission to administer her Epinephrine Auto-Injector to any student suffering an anaphylactic reaction.

Because, as Kara explained, when young lives are at risk, "the seconds matter."