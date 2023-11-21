APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old boy charged in connection to a shooting at Erb Park will remain in adult court to face a first-degree attempted intentional homicide charge.

Outagamie County Judge Mark McGinnis denied the defense motion on Tuesday for a reverse waiver to try Cashmere Williams, 16, in a juvenile court. Additionally, Williams pleaded not guilty during the court appearance.

Williams was charged back in late August with opening fire in Erb Park, wounding one.

The criminal complaint describes Williams approaching the victim from behind, taking out a semi-automatic pistol, and then allegedly began to shoot. Witnesses would later report hearing 6-8 shots. Officers say that eight casings were recovered from the scene.

Williams could then reportedly be seen running southeast toward the playground. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sometime later, officers arrived at Williams’ residence, where he would eventually exit the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Judge McGinnis said that a week-long jury trial will be scheduled sometime after May.