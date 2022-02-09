MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – American Family Field will host Eric Church during Memorial Day weekend for a one-of-a-kind stadium show.

Officials announced that Eric Church will do a one-of-a-kind headlining stadium show at American Family Field. The performance will be on May 28 which is during Memorial Day Weekend.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Details about the concert as well as a full presale schedule can be found on the Milwaukee Brewers website.

“Eric Church is one of the most entertaining and magnetic talents on stage,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations.

Church will be joined by Brothers Osborne and Parker McCollum. Brothers Osborne is the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and McCollum is the MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year.