Eric Church to perform at Resch Center in 2022

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church will return to the Resch Center for back-to-back concerts in 2022.

According to officials, Church will perform on March 18 and 19 in 2022. For the first time in his career Church will use an in-the-round setup, with the stage at the center of each arena floor to help accommodate as many fans as possible.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Resch Center’s website.

Church choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. There was no information on the number of tickets that plan to be sold.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” Church shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story.

Church will also appear in an upcoming PSA that promotes vaccine education.

