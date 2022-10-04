GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney was in the City of Green Bay on Tuesday to discuss unfilled positions at the Department of Justice.

Joined by the sheriffs from Brown, Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago County, Toney said current Attorney General Josh Kaul left up to 25% of key Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) positions unfilled.

The Department of Justice is also short on prosecutors with 20-30% of positions left open.

“We have called on our Attorney General to release the numbers, to tell the public how much he has defunded DCI and front line prosecutors at our Department of Justice as we experience historic violence in a drug epidemic,” said Toney.

Sheriffs say the front-line officers and district attorney’s across the state need the support of the Wisconsin Department of Justice for their work.

The Department enforces federal law, seeks justice for the guilty, and ensures the fair and impartial administration of justice.

Local 5 News reached out to Attorney General Josh Kaul’s Office for comment but has not heard back at this time.