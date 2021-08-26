Erin Davisson honored as Local Legend by WI Broadcasters Assoc.

Local News

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A familiar face received some deserved recognition on August 26.

Erin Davisson was awarded the Local Broadcast Legend Award from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Thursday.

Originally scheduled for mid-June, the WBA Summer Conference was rescheduled for August 25-26 at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.

One of her most memorable career moments was during her battle with Wilson’s Disease, a rare genetic disorder that prevents blood from clotting, which later led to a 13-hour liver transplant operation that saved her life. She documented every step of that process – inviting the community along with her in hopes of promoting awareness of organ donations and transplants.

“What I know is this. The very best we can hope for in a career is to do something that we love, surrounded by people who feel like family, and to feel that what we do makes a difference. I feel so fortunate to have had all of that in my career,” says Davisson, Local Broadcast Legend and Former Local 5 Anchor.

This award is not the only one she has gathered in her career. Davisson says she has won numerous awards for journalism excellence. She is also a mentor for young journalists starting their careers.

Davisson’s career first started in 1982 as a radio news announcer in Stevens Point. She retired in the fall of 2020 after 37 years in broadcasting, 32 years at WFRV Local 5.

Local 5 crew were able to attend the much-anticipated event and say it was a fantastic celebration.

