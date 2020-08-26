Erin Davisson’s Last Dance: A look at Erin’s recent specials

(WFRV) – As Erin Davisson’s last day with WFRV Local 5 nears, we’re taking a look at her time in Green Bay and the Fox Valley.
We’ve looked at how Erin’s hairstyle has changed over the years and her life-changing story as a transplant recipient. Now, here’s a look at her involvement in multiple specials throughout the years, including Remarkable Women, Appleton’s Christmas and Flag Day parades, the 4th of July, and Veteran’s Voices.
Remarkable Women
Appleton Christmas Parade 2019
Veteran’s Voices 2019
Fireworks Night Over Northeast Wisconsin 2020
Letters to the Community: An Open Conversation about Race
As part of ‘Erin Davisson’s Last Dance,’ tune in tomorrow for a look at some of the big stories Erin covered. On Monday, we looked at how Erin’s hairstyle has changed during her time at WFRV Local 5. On Tuesday, we looked at Erin’s life-changing liver transplant story.
Be sure to tune into ‘Erin Davisson’s Last Dance’ on Friday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m.
