Erin Davisson’s Last Dance: Erin’s biggest stories

(WFRV) – As Erin Davisson’s last day with WFRV Local 5 nears, we’re taking a look at her time in Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

We’ve looked at how Erin’s hairstyle has changed over the years, her life-changing story as a transplant recipient, and the numerous specials she has been apart of.

Now we’re taking a look back at some of the big stories Erin has been apart over the years.

Tower Drive

Super Bowl XXXI

Faerbanks Fairies

As part of ‘Erin Davisson’s Last Dance,’ tune in tomorrow for a look at some of the big stories Erin covered. On Monday, we looked at how Erin’s hairstyle has changed during her time at WFRV Local 5. On Tuesday, we looked at Erin’s life-changing event. On Wednesday, we looked at the special programs Erin has been apart of recently.

Be sure to tune into ‘Erin Davisson’s Last Dance’ on Friday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Latest Stories