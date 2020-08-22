Erin Davisson’s Last Dance: Changing hairstyles

(WFRV) – As Erin Davisson’s last day nears, we’re taking a look back at her time with WFRV Local 5 News.

We begin with how Erin’s hairstyle has changed:

On Tuesday, we’ll take a look back at Erin’s transplant journey.

Be sure to tune into ‘Erin Davisson’s Last Dance’ on Friday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Latest Stories