Erin Davisson’s Last Dance: Her life-changing story

(WFRV) – If you know Erin Davisson, you know she received a life-saving transplant 20 years ago.

In August 1990, Erin’s health took a turn for the worst. She was rushed to the hospital where she learned from doctors that she had been bleeding internally all night.

Her veins had collapsed and her blood pressure dropped to 50/10, according to UW Health. Unable to move or speak, Erin received the most unimaginable news – someone had donated a liver and she was to be the recipient.

“You are so desperately ill and fighting for life and you get a gift from a stranger that saved your life,” Erin says. “My gift came right before Thanksgiving, so really it meant being able to celebrate a Thanksgiving and a Christmas that we didn’t think was absolute.”

Since receiving her transplant, Erin has been a strong advocate for organ donation and transplants in Wisconsin.

As part of ‘Erin Davisson’s Last Dance,’ tune in tomorrow for a look at some of the specials Erin was apart of. On Monday, we looked at how Erin’s hairstyle has changed during her time at WFRV Local 5.

Be sure to tune into ‘Erin Davisson’s Last Dance’ on Friday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Latest Stories