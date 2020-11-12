GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Escape Room Wisconsin’ in Ashwaubenon providing excitement this holiday season

New room 'The Naughty List' arrives in time for the holidays

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re looking to make a great escape from the real world, then you won’t want to look any further than this next destination.

Escape Room Wisconsin in Ashwaubenon is creating some excitement for those searching for new ways to have fun. It’s a trend that seems to be growing in popularity. Even amidst a pandemic, escape rooms- like Escape Room Wisconsin- seem to be flourishing as a way for friends and families to escape from reality. They are also making it safe for those looking to find something new.

Escape Room Wisconsin are typically open Wednesday through Sunday. They do ask that you reserve a room in advance. You can find their hours as well as learn how to reserve a spot online right here.

