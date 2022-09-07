GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.

No officers were injured during the arrest. Dietrich was arrested in Green Bay, but no additional information was provided.

Dietrich escaped from the Brown County Jail on September 5.

The whole incident is under investigation. Charges could be coming for anyone related to helping Dietrich escape and while he was on the run.

Officials also mentioned there have been some changes to the facility. The changes relate to the loading dock and kitchen access while authorities investigate the incident.

The rest of the facility is reportedly operating as normal. No additional information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story.