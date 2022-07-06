WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wausau is without her 24-karat gold necklace after a suspect quickly put a different necklace over her head and walked off with the valuable one.

The Wausau Police Department posted on its Facebook about a recent incident regarding a theft. On June 12, a vehicle drove into the lot of a business in the 800 block of South 3rd Avenue in Wausau.

A woman, who is one of the two suspects, then got the attention of the victim who was about to walk into the business. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and went over to the victim.

She apparently put a necklace over the victim’s head which then allowed her to unclasp the victim’s necklace and steal it from her. Once the suspect had the necklace she jumped back in the vehicle and it sped off.

The stolen necklace is described as 24-karat gold with a rectangle pendant. Inside the pendant is a gem with a religious symbol in the center of it. The woman suspect was described as ‘Native American’.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a ‘larger Native American man with a beard’.

This crime is especially disturbing to us, and we need assistance with identifying this thief and her accomplice. Wausau Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 715-261-7908. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.