ESPN award winner shares inspiring story at Kaukauna High School

ESPN ‘s 2019 Jimmy V Award winner made a stop at Kaukauna High School to share his inspiring story.

Rob Mendez was born with a rare disorder which caused him to be born without arms or legs.

Now he’s a football coach for a high school in California.

“Who says I can’t” is Mendez’s motto and it hasn’t stopped him from getting where he wants to be despite having no arms or legs.

“I think when you have that attitude of appreciation it really helps you respond to the challenges in life,” says Mendez. “I guess you could say because you start reminding yourself about what you have in life and I’m always trying to appreciate life and look at it with a positive attitude.”

The 2019 recipient of ESPN’s Jimmy V Award for Perseverance has been a coach for 14 years.

He learned the game of football by playing Madden video games.

He was an assistant coach until last year when he became varsity head coach at Prospect, a high school in Saratoga, California.

“What I realized is I love the teaching aspect of it and getting to know the kids, getting to know people, teachers, administrators, parents, everyone,” says Mendez. “It’s such a great job to get to know people and I really do love people.”

Now he’s teaching high schoolers that it’s not about what you’re up against, but how you overcome it.

“It’s human nature to look at someone with my situation and assume the disability part, where as I was taught from a young age from my parents and family that when you have this perception of building a strong mind who says I can’t it’s nobody except for yourself,” says Mendez. “And for me I just always kind of stuck on to that.”

Mendez has been part of national endorsements for Samsung and the NFL.

He was able to meet the Packers Friday and got to talk to Coach Matt Lefleur and Aaron Rodgers.