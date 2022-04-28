GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local company is welcoming their employees back from remotely working in a brand new office space.

Essity, a company that produces hygiene and health products, was joined by the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce at its new Service Excellence Center location in Appleton for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

With just under 200 employees in revenue management, finance, marketing, logistics, customer service, information technology, and more, this new space provides both internal and external support for customers across Essity’s North American and international locations.

Located just a few miles from Essity’s papermaking and conventions operations in Neenah and Menasha, The Service Excellence Center team will be eager to get to work in an office after the pandemic caused a lot of workers to work remotely.

“Essity recognizes the pandemics impact and the challenges it has placed on our work and personal lives, so it is energizing to return to a new office space that respects Essity’s and employee’s needs for a collaborative, creative, and welcoming work environment,” says John Drengler, director of Marketing for Essity.

For more information about Essity’s new Service Excellence Center, click here.