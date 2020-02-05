Estate gift helps Kaukauna preserve its history

KAUKAUNA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Kaukauna Area Historical Society will be able to help preserve Kaukauna’s history, thanks to a $34,000 bequest from the estate of the late Ruth Derus.

David Derus was born in 1931 in Kaukauna, and graduated Kaukauna High School in 1948.

He was Professor of English Literature at the University of San Francisco until his retirement in 1992.

He was married to his wife Ruth for 52 years until his death in 2012 at age 81.

Ruth Derus died in San Francisco in 2018 at age 88.

The Derus bequest has been distributed three ways: First, a grant to the Kaukauna Public Library to purchase software to preserve the library’s photo archive and the purchase of a new microfilm reader and computer.

Second, a grant to Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion to help hire a new executive director.

Third, money to set up the fund within the Community Foundation to support the library’s collection of local history.