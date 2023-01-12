(WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was taken into custody after trying to flee and officers found an estimated $40,000 in different kinds of drugs.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest and seizure of multiple drugs. On January 6, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and deputies from Marathon County pulled a vehicle over on I-39.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver, identified as Jacob Gould, reportedly ignored signals to stop and a police chase followed. Gould allegedly tried fleeing on foot before he was taken into custody.

Authorities say that 103.5 grams of fentanyl and one gram of methamphetamine were seized from the stop. A search warrant was executed at Gould’s residence and investigators seized the following:

15 grams of fentanyl

63 grams of methamphetamine

175 grams of THC

0.5 grams of cocaine

One firearm

Gould was booked into the Marathon County Jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl (>50 grams)

Possession with Intent to Distribute – Methamphetamine (>50 grams)

Possession with Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl (10 grams – 50 grams)

Possession with Intent to Distribute – THC (<200 grams)

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm as a Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Operating while Under the Influence – 4th Offense

Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

The release mentioned that this is part of a continued effort to curb the ‘recent spike’ in fentanyl overdoses in Marathon County. On the Marathon County Sheriff’s website, it says Gould’s bond amount was $250,000.

He is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on January 18.