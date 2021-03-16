‘Ethan’s Law’, a bill honoring the memory of Ethan Hauschultz, passes in state Senate

(WFRV) – A law created on behalf of a young Manitowoc County boy has passed in the Wisconsin Senate.

According to State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), “Ethan’s Law” was cleared by the Senate in a unanimous voice vote.

The State Senator was the primary author of the bi-partisan measure, along with State Rep. Paul Tittl, that will close loopholes in state law that had allowed seven-year-old Ethan Hauschultz to be placed in home where there was a record of violence by the designated caregiver.

According to court documents, Ethan’s cousin, Damian Hauschultz reportedly kicked and hit Ethan to the ground and rolled a log on top of him before burying him in the snow. Three people, Timothy Hauschultz, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz and Damian were all charged.

Under the bill, human services workers can not place any child with an adult who had been found guilty of abusing a child, entered a plea of “no contest” to a child-abuse charge or plea-bargained the crime down to a lesser offense.

“Ethan’s senseless, preventable murder highlights the vulnerability of our children,” Sen. Jacque said. “The law needs to safeguard their welfare when the adults who are supposed to fail to do so.”

Ethan’s Law will now head to the state Assembly.