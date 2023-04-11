WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Several evacuations are underway after areas along the Wisconsin River have flooded in the City of Wausau.

According to a Facebook post, the City of Wausau has been in contact with emergency management regarding the current levels of the Wisconsin River and areas along the river that are likely to become flooded.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) will be implementing flood procedures for the kayak course dam under the Scott Street Bridge that will result in a closure of the popular Riverwalk Trail in that area.

Officials with the City of Wausau have also determined that they’ll need to evacuate certain locations due to the potential for flooding and the life safety issues associated with that potential.

Part of the decision included a discussion about the potential danger to first responders if medical or other emergencies happened because of the rising river.

The locations of evacuation include underneath the Scott Street Bridge on the east and west side of the river, Barker-Stewart Island, the Isle of Ferns Park, as well as a few other locations along the river.

The Parks Department says they will be closing Barker-Stewart Island and Isle of Ferns Park completely until water levels recede.

Meanwhile, the Wausau Police Department has already notified and required the evacuation of the unhoused in these locations.

“We are in communication with our non-profit partners at Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army to assure there is adequate overnight bed space,” said officials. “In addition, the DPW and Parks Department are planning for safe storage of property.”

The City of Wausau continued to say their primary goal during this potential flooding event is to tend to the life safety issues that exist because of the rising water levels.

“We are collaborating with many people and organizations to assure safety as well as property preservation,” concluded officials with the City of Wausau.