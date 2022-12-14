APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years.

The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison.

2022 is expected to be the airport’s busiest year on record, with a traffic increase of nearly 20% since last year.

“We continue to hear from different airlines how they want to expand here,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. “When they have a choice between going to Green Bay, going to Milwaukee, or going to Dane County, they come here to Appleton.”

Nelson continued on to tell the media that it has changed because of the success and leadership of airport director Abe Webster and the wonderful team of executives making it all happen.

Next year, officials plan on doubling down expansion at the terminal. They agree the move would be the make or break point for Appleton International.

They’ll try to go from a regional airport to a hub station and eventually to a significant player in the midwest.