MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Marquette Law School Poll survey has been released to the public and the political races between Senator Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes alongside Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels remain close.

Among likely voters, officials report that Senator Ron Johnson is supported by 52% and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is the choice by 46%. In September, Johnson received 49% and Barnes 48%, marking an advantage for the Republican U.S. Senator.

Marquette Law School reports that the governor’s race in Wisconsin has tightened up to a tossup. Among likely voters, 47% support Democrat incumbent Governor Tony Evers, while 46% favor the Republican challenger, Tim Michels.

Independent candidate Joan Beglinger is chosen by 4% while 1% do not know who they’ll vote for come November 8. Beglinger did end her campaign back on September 6 but will remain on the November ballot.

Back in September, among likely voters, Evers received 47%, Michels 44%, and Beglinger 5% marking a slight gain for Tim Michels.

The survey conducted by Marquette Law School took place from October 3-9, 2022, interviewing 801 Wisconsin registered voters, with a reported margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points.

The margin of error among the 652 likely voters is +/-4.8 percentage points. The poll completed 596 of these interviews prior to the debate between the U.S. Senate candidates on Oct. 7.

For full results from Marquette Law School’s Poll survey, you can visit the university’s website here.