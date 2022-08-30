OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in the City of Oshkosh on Tuesday to announce a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state as kids, families, educators, staff, and administrators are set to return to school in the coming days.

The investment includes $15 million to double the governor’s ‘Get Kids Ahead’ initiative that provides mental health services in K-12 schools across Wisconsin, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classrooms small, and provide other direct support.

“As our students, parents, and educators and schools get ready for another exciting school year ahead, we know that there are some serious challenges our kids, families, and schools are facing. I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that means working to do the right thing for our kids and our schools when they need our help the most,” said Evers.

Evers’ $90 million announcement comes as schools are set to begin shortly, although many districts are still facing staffing shortages.

At the same time, kids across Wisconsin and the country are facing significant mental health challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Office of Children’s Mental Health (OCMH), the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the mental health challenges and the decline of youth mental wellness kids have been facing for years while the ratio of mental health professionals to kids in Wisconsin and across the nation continues to remain below the recommended standards.

“Whether it’s making sure kids have access to mental health services, helping with increased costs of classroom and school supplies due to national inflation, or retaining and recruiting educators and staff to keep class sizes small, these investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up and be successful both in and out of the classroom,” he added.

The $90 million investment announced today is funded by the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and will be distributed to schools in the coming weeks. A list of school districts and the allocated amount of funding through the first and second rounds of the Get Kids Ahead initiative is available here.

For more information about the Governor’s visit to Oshkosh, you can click here.